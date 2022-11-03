There will be emergency blackouts in three regions of Ukraine. There is an hourly schedule in the north and in the center regions

There will be emergency blackouts today in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions. This applies to all categories of consumers, the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" reported.

Hourly blackouts schedules are in effect in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava regions.

The company recalled that the consumption restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, to ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket attacks and drone attacks by the Russians.