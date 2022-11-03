The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 4 Russian ammunition depots and 6 fuel tanks in the south

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four warehouses with Russian ammunition — in the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region and the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. The occupiers also lost six railway tanks with fuel and lubricant reserves in the south.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

In addition, as a result of the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, eight occupiers were eliminated, two tanks, a rocket salvo fire system "Grad", an engineering machine for disarmament IMR-1 and nine armored vehicles were destroyed.

A Russian tank, five armored cars, a “Grad” rocket launcher and a towed D-20 howitzer were damaged.