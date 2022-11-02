”Shakhtar” lost crushingly to the German “Leipzig” and was relegated to the Europa League

Donetsk "Shakhtar" defeated the German "Leipzig" in a crushing defeat and failed to enter the playoffs of the Champions League. The match ended with a score of 0:4.

The miners only needed a win to get out of their group and into the playoffs. However, they conceded in the 10th minute — Christopher Nkunku scored.

The first half ended with a minimal advantage in favor of the Germans, but in the second half "Leipzig" finally brought the match to a victorious end, scoring two goals at 50 and 63 minutes.

And in the 68th minute, Shakhtarʼs defender Valery Bondar scored an own goal — the ball flew into the goal of the Donetsk team after a ricochet off him.

Shakhtar could not score at least one prestigious goal and the match ended with a score of 0:4. The players took third place in their group and were relegated to the Europa League.