Iran denied plans to attack Iraq and Saudi Arabia

Iranian authorities deny plans to attack Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi city of Erbil. There they call the reports in the mass media false.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, writes Reuters.

He stated that there were reports in the Western media about the Iranian threat to Saudi Arabia, which were "baseless accusations."

"Such biased news reporting by some Western and Zionist parties aims to create a negative atmosphere about Iran and destroy the current positive trends in relations with the countries of the region," Kanaani said.

According to him, Iran seeks to adhere to the policy of good neighborliness.