Poland decided to build its first nuclear power plant

The government of Poland decided to build the first nuclear power plant on its territory. They will help in the construction of the USA.

This is stated in the statement of the Polish government.

The NPP will be built on the basis of American AP1000 reactor technology. The entire process will cost about $20 billion.

"The choice of American technology will not only strengthen Polandʼs energy security but will also become a significant development impetus for our economy," said Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskva.

She added that the partnership with the USA in the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland is a clear confirmation of the strategic approach of both countries to the issue of Polandʼs sovereignty and the energy security of the entire Central and Eastern Europe.

According to her, the construction of the NPP will begin in 2026, and the station is planned to be commissioned in 2033.