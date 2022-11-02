Emergency blackouts began outside the schedules in several districts of Kyiv

Emergency blackouts began outside the stabilization schedules in several districts of Kyiv.

DTEK "Kyivski Elektromerezhi" reported that this is happening due to overloading.

"Unfortunately, due to Russiaʼs attack, there is an overload of power grids in Obolon, Vynohradar, Minsk massif, Sviatoshyn, Akademmistechko, Belichy, Pivdenna Borshchahivka, Podol and Kurenivka," the company reported.

Shutdowns are necessary to prevent mass equipment accidents. Energy officials are making efforts to stabilize the situation by the end of this week.