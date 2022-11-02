The second trailer for James Cameronʼs movie “Avatar 2” is out

20th Century Studios released the second trailer for movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which takes place 10 years after the events of the first film.

The first trailer was shown back in May. It garnered 148.6 million views on its first day, which director James Cameron said showed significant interest in the film. In total, he has five Avatar films planned, while the entire third part and half of the fourth film have already been shot.

The world premiere of the film Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled for December 16, 2022.