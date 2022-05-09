Disney has released the first trailer for “Avatar 2”

Disney has released the trailer for the second part of "Avatar: The Way of Water". The events take place 10 years after the events of the first film.

The film will tell the story of Sallyʼs family (Jake, Naiteri and their children), the problems that plague them, how far they go to protect each other, the battles in which they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they experience. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

The first part of "Avatar" was released in 2009. The action of the film takes place in 2154 when humanity extracts a valuable mineral unobtanium on Pandora — the inhabited satellite of the gas planet in the star system Alpha Centauri. According to the plot, the resource-mining corporation threatens the existence of a local tribe of human-like intelligent beings — the Navy. The premiere of the second part was scheduled for 2021, but it was postponed to December 2022.