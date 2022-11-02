“Opendatabot” created a register of churches of the Moscow Patriarchate

There are currently 109 churches in Ukraine that, despite the change in the law, have not indicated their affiliation to the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

This is reported by "Opendatabot", a platform for working with open data.

On January 17, 2022, the updated version of Article 12 of the Law of Ukraine "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" entered into force. According to the changes, all religious institutions that are subordinate to organizations from a country that has carried out military aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine are obliged to reflect their affiliation in their full name, specified in its statute (regulations).

Thus, churches and other religious associations under the leadership of the Moscow Patriarchate had to make changes to their official name.

It is important that a group of MPs of the OPzZh party, literally two weeks before the big invasion, appealed to the Constitutional Court to declare the amendments to Article 12 invalid.

Before the Russian invasion, only 34 churches officially had signs of ties with the Moscow Patriarchate.

You can check under which authority the temple is and whether it complies with the laws and regulations of Ukraine in the list.