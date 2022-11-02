The Russians shelled a hospital in Toretsk, Donetsk region. Shells damaged the surgical building and the maternity ward

On the night of November 2 and in the morning, the Russians fired at areas of the front from Avdiivka to Lyman.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

On the Horlivka direction, Toretsk was the most affected — at night, the Russians targeted the city hospital, damaged the surgical building and the maternity ward. Shells damaged three private houses, two high-rise buildings, an administrative building and garages.

An explosion rang out in the morning in Zhelanne of the Ocheretyn community (Donetsk direction). It partially damaged power lines. Also in the morning, the occupiers massively shelled the old part of Avdiivka with artillery.

Single "strikes" were in Soledar and Chasiv Yar communities: three private houses were damaged in Paraskoviivka, and at least four houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar. People were not wounded.

In the Lysychansk direction, shelling of the Torske and Zarichne (Lyman communities) continues.

Pavlo Kyrylenko showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Donetsk region: