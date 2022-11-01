Andriy Danylko is selling Freddie Mercuryʼs Rolls-Royce at the auction. The money will be used to build a rehabilitation center

Ukrainian artist Andriy Danylko (known as Verka Serdyuchka) is selling at Sothebyʼs a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow car, which Queen leader Freddie Mercury drove in the last years of his life.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

According to Danylko, he once bought this car to present it to the Queen museum or to make it part of an exhibition in Ukraine, but the war made its adjustments. The auction will take place on November 5 in London. Sothebyʼs will not take a percentage of the profit, and the artist will direct all the money received for the car to the construction of the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Ukraine, which will begin work in early 2023.

Danylko noted that the Superhumans project has already been supported by musician Sting and his wife, the first lady Olena Zelenska, billionaire Richard Branson, as well as American actor Liev Schreiber.