200 civilians who died during the occupation have not yet been identified in Kyiv region

The bodies of 200 people who became victims of the Russian military remain unidentified in Kyiv region.

This was stated by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov during a briefing at the “Ukraine-Ukrinform” Media Center.

"There are currently 200 bodies, everything is happening according to the procedure. The bodies are buried, but under the appropriate number if they are not known... The procedure is to take DNA and put it in a database. Further, if any person requests to find a relative, DNA is taken and compared," Nebitov declared.

He noted that according to the results of examinations, the number of unrecognizable corpses is decreasing, relatives are given information about where the body is buried, and a decision is made to rebury at the request of relatives.