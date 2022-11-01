Free travel for Ukrainians was canceled in Vienna

The Austrian government canceled free travel in Viennaʼs public transport for Ukrainian refugees.

This is reported by the Embassy of Ukraine.

The rules of travel for Ukrainians by rail transport are also changing.

"From November 1, 2022, a free ticket for Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) trains will be available once when entering Austria for the first time (trains from Brzecław, Bratislava or Hedješalom to a destination in Austria or for transit through Austrian territory). Ticket for Ukrainians who arrived for the first time" (Erstankunft Ukraine-Ticket) will be issued to all persons with a Ukrainian passport who arrive from Ukraine through the borders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary," the embassy stated.

This ticket will be valid for 24 hours from the date of issue for travel to a destination in Austria or to border stations in the direction of Germany, Switzerland or Italy in the second class of ÖBB trains. Ukrainians who are already in Austria must buy tickets for ÖBB trains from November.