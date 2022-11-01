Norway has started deliveries through the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline

In Denmark, the gas receiving terminal of the Baltic Pipe pipeline was launched in the city of Nybru. Therefore, Norway started exporting gas to Poland through Danish territory.

This was reported by the local company Energinet.

The Baltic Pipe began operating on October 1, but gas for Poland — about 6 million cubic meters per day — came from Denmarkʼs fields in the North Sea and from the European gas network.

The launch of the terminal in Nyubra will allow gas to be imported from Norway, as planned. At the terminal, the gas from Europipe II is cleaned and, after pressure reduction, is fed further into the Baltic Pipe.

For now, it will run at half capacity. The Danish terminal is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the year.