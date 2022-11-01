The Air Command explained in which cases the air raid alert is declared throughout the country

An air raid alert is declared throughout Ukraine in case of the appearance of strategic aircraft or missile carriers in the sky, or during the use of missiles by the enemy from the waters of the seas.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat told about this at the briefing.

According to him, air strikes do not always result in any damage.

"The air raid alert is declared in order to prevent the consequences that may result from the task of strikes. Strategic aviation planes, such as Tu-160, Tu-95, can strike anywhere, so an air raid alert is deckared throughout Ukraine," he noted.

Also, the general alarm is turned on when aircraft carrying "Kindzhal" and "Kalibr" missiles are spotted in the sky.

"This signal is not always accompanied by missile launches. Thatʼs why we need to be understanding," he added.