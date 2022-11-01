Reuters: Tesla plans to start mass production Cybertruck in 2023

Elon Muskʼs company Tesla plans to start mass production of the Cybertruck at the end of 2023.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to its sources.

Last month, the company said it was working to prepare its plant in Austin, Texas, for the new model, with "early production" expected to begin in mid-2023.

"Weʼre in the final stages [of production of] the Cybertruck," Musk noted on a conference call with financial analysts.

The final cost of the Cybertruck has not yet been announced. In 2019, Tesla predicted that the starting price would be below $40 000, but since then the prices of new cars have increased and Tesla has increased the cost for the entire model range.