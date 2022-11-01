Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. At least one person died

Around midnight on November 1, the Russians bombarded Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. So far, it is known about one dead woman.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkovych told about it.

The shelling completely destroyed a two-story residential building. Another house caught fire due to the impact of ammunition and debris. The educational institution was also partially destroyed.

Photo: Oleksandr Sienkovych Сєнкевич Online / Telegram

Windows, doors, and roofs were damaged in several private houses. The blast wave and debris knocked out the OSB plates in the medical facility, which were used to sew up the windows after the previous shelling.

Emergency and search operations are ongoing at the place.