Almost a third of Ukrainian schools moved the autumn holidays to the winter

In 28% of Ukrainian schools, the autumn holidays were moved to the winter period.

This was reported by the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet.

"Today, students of more than 7 000 schools returned to school after the autumn vacation. Instead, students of the capitalʼs schools and some schools in the regions went on a weekʼs rest. In total, from October 31 to November 6, the autumn vacation will last in 2,234 schools," Skarlet wrote.

According to him, 3 671 schools also postponed the autumn vacation to the winter period, which is more than 28% of the total number of schools.

"Vacations are a mandatory component of the educational process. The final decision on studentsʼ rest is made by the teacher, which is approved by order of the school director," the minister wrote.