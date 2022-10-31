The European Commission allocated another €100 million to support Ukrainian refugees. Previously, they provided €400 million

The European Commission allocated another €100 million for the seven member states that receive the most refugees from Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the European Commission.

The corresponding decision was made after the global charity campaign Stand Up For Ukraine, when the commission undertook to allocate up to €400 million to support refugees from Ukraine

The first tranche in the amount of €248 million was allocated in May for five countries: Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The second tranche of EU funds earmarked for internal affairs is aimed at supporting Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

These funds should also increase the capacity of member countries to integrate into the social life of Ukrainian citizens, including the most vulnerable categories, in particular unaccompanied children.

The remaining €52 million from the total €400 million charitable contribution of the European Commission will soon be allocated to the development of projects to support Ukrainian refugees, including providing them with temporary housing, high-quality psychological assistance, etc.