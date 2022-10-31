Currently, there is no need for this. The head of Kyiv RMA spoke about the plan to evacuate the population in case of a critical situation

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksiy Kuleba stated in an address to the residents of the region that the enemy continues to hit critical infrastructure facilities, but the authorities currently have no intention of evacuating residents of the Kyiv region to other regions.

"No evacuation measures are taking place on the territory of Kyiv region and are not planned in the near future. The situation with energy is difficult, but under control," he emphasized.

According to him, electricity has already started to be restored in the region. Residents of the Kyiv region will know about all action plans in advance.

Earlier, in an interview with the Polish publication Onet, as well as on the broadcast of the telethon, Kuleba noted that the authorities have an action plan for situations of various complexity.

"We are preparing for this and have several scenarios. We are working on opening 754 thermal points. They will have alternative heating, including firewood. These are administrative buildings, such as schools, kindergartens. We have already created an interactive map where people can quickly see where the nearest heat point is. Everyone will be able to stock up on warm things and food, as well as charge mobile phones. There you can wait out moments of crisis. There is another scenario: if we understand that the infrastructure is so damaged that it cannot be solved quickly, a plan is created to temporarily transport people to regions where the situation is more stable. We are preparing for all options," he noted.