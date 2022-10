The Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. The subway and ground transportation were cut off power.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"At the moment, we have managed to launch the Kholodnohirsko-Zavodska line, and we have replaced trolleybuses and trams with buses," he noted.

According to the mayor, the city also has problems with water supply. Energy and utility companies are working to eliminate the problem.