Part of the Kyiv region remains without power. There is a victim of a rocket attack in the region

As a result of enemy shelling, buildings were damaged in one of the districts of the Kyiv region. There are casualties.

This was reported by the chief of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.

"The threat of missile strikes continues. Air defense forces have already shot down enemy missiles in one of the districts of the Kyiv region. At the same time, as a result of shelling and hits by the occupiers, we have damaged buildings. There are victims. Rescuers and police are on the scene. We are recording the consequences of enemy shelling," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba informed that due to massive shelling in the region, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. Part of the Kyiv region remained without electricity.

"Emergency power cuts are also introduced in the region! Prepare for long-term power outages. There is currently one victim, we are clarifying the information. There is also the destruction of private buildings," he stated.