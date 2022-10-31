Operative Command “South”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two ammunition warehouses in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

During the day of October 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two warehouses of Russian ammunition in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region and in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Operational Command South.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions and de-occupied settlements of the Beryslav district three times with attack aircraft and helicopters. In response, Ukrainian pilots also hit the occupiers three times, and anti-aircraft guns of the UAF shot down another Su-25.

Missile and artillery units of the Southern Defense Forces completed 156 fire missions. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 27 Russians, destroyed a tank, two mortars, a self-propelled large-caliber howitzer Acacia, a 23-mm anti-aircraft gun and five units of armored vehicles.