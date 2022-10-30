The Russians shelled the Enerhodar industrial zone — part of the city was left without electricity

On Sunday morning, Russian occupiers shelled the temporarily occupied Energodar industrial zone in the Zaporizhzhia region and hit one of the substations. Most of the city is without power.
This was reported by the city mayor Dmytro Orlov.
"On Sunday morning, the occupiers in Energodar started with provocations. Now, as a result of shelling of the industrial zone, most of the city was left without electricity," he wrote.
Orlov added that the occupiers had previously hit one of the substations.
"We are waiting for updates on the extent of damage and restoration of power supply," he said.
- Since March 4, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the satellite town of Enerhodar ZNPP have been under the occupation of Russian troops. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone around the ZNPP, as proposed by the UN.