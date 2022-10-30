Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated a record number of occupiers — 950

During October 29, the Russian army lost another 950 soldiers killed — this is a record number since the beginning of the full-scale war. The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman directions.
In total, during the 249 days of the Russian invasion, 71,200 occupiers were undercounted. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses in the equipment of the occupiers:
- 2,672 tanks (+13 over the past day);
- 5,453 armored combat vehicles (+52);
- 1,724 artillery systems (+16);
- 383 multiple rocket launchers (+3);
- 197 air defense equipment (+2);
- 274 aircraft (+1);
- 252 helicopters (+1);
- 1,412 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+6);
- 352 cruise missiles (+1);
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,120 units of automotive equipment and tankers (+13);
- 154 units of special equipment (+2).