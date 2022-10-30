Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated a record number of occupiers — 950

During October 29, the Russian army lost another 950 soldiers killed — this is a record number since the beginning of the full-scale war. The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman directions.

In total, during the 249 days of the Russian invasion, 71,200 occupiers were undercounted. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses in the equipment of the occupiers: