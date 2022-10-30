Defeated Ortiz. Vasyl Lomachenko became one step closer to the fight for the return of the title of absolute world champion

Former lightweight world champion Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) defeated American fighter Jemaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) — 115:113, 116:112, 117:111.

The fight, which lasted all 12 rounds, became the main match of the big boxing night held in New York (USA) at the Madison Square Garden arena.

After defeating the American, Lomachenko will most likely become a contender for a fight with another American, Devin Haney, the absolute lightweight champion.