”The series is over.” Published satellite images of Chornobayivka airfield

The publication Defense Express published satellite images of the SatelLogic company, taken on October 27 over the Chornobaivka airfield (Kherson region). They testify to the fact that the Russian troops removed all the equipment from there.

The pictures show the abandoned trenches for equipment, which have been dug into the airfield. The facility was an important command post of the Russian army, as well as many formations and units, including the 22nd Army Corps, the 7th Airborne Assault Division, the 127th Separate Intelligence Brigade, and the 20th Motorized Rifle Division.

“At the same time, the reasons for the withdrawal of the Russian army from Chornobayivka are quite obvious, there are about 20 kilometers from it to the contact line, which makes it a front-line zone,” the publication explains.