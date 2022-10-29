General Staff of the Ukrainian army: in the Mayorsk area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 300 invaders who were preparing to attack

In the Mayorsk area of Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed almost 300 occupiers who were preparing for an attack.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“As a result of point strikes by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Mayorsk, approximately 300 occupiers who were preparing for another attack were destroyed the day before,” the General Staffʼs morning report says.

In addition, almost 60 lightly wounded were taken to Horlivka medical facilities the next day. In Chervonpopivka, Luhansk region, up to 20 enemy soldiers were destroyed, and approximately 30 occupiers were wounded with various degrees of severity.