Mexico has fully legalized same-sex marriage

Lawmakers voted to legalize same-sex marriage in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. Now such unions are allowed throughout the country.

The Independent writes about it.

Changes to the Civil Code of the state were adopted by 23 votes "pro". 12 people were against and two abstained.

Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar welcomed the results of the vote.

"The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. To live with dignity and universal human rights. Love is love," he wrote on Twitter.