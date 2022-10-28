The Russian military damaged one of the worldʼs largest radio telescopes

The Russian occupiers damaged one of the largest radio telescopes in the world, which was in the research observatory in Chuhuiv district (Kharkiv region).

This is reported by the National Police.

The territory of the radio telescope occupies more than 100 hectares. The military lived for several months in the observatory before deoccupation and dug trenches on its territory. They damaged the equipment and destroyed the building, which is most likely beyond repair. The occupiers left behind a lot of ammunition and their remains.