A falcon robot has been developed in the Netherlands. It will work in airports

A robotic falcon has been developed to repel live birds from airplanes at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

CNN writes about it.

Thousands of birds die every year due to collisions with airplanes. In addition, such incidents can lead to damage to aircraft, delays and cancellation of flights. Every year the International Civil Aviation Organization spends $1.4 billion on such cases.

The airline industry currently uses drones and raptors, including falcons, to scare the birds away from the airport. However, breeding and training falcons is quite expensive. In addition, birds can be difficult to control. So a robot falcon should come to the aid of airport employees.

The new robot consists of fiberglass and foamed polypropylene, has a wingspan of 70 centimeters and is very similar to a real bird. The RoboFalcon is piloted from the ground, has a propeller on each wing and a camera on its head to provide a "first-person view while piloting."

In 2019, during tests in the area of the city of Vorkum in the Netherlands, the RobotFalcon successfully scared away all the flocks of birds within five minutes after the start of the flight. But the drone was able to expel only 80% of the birds in the same time.

The researchers noted that the robotic falcon was not as effective at deterring large birds such as geese or herons. A larger robot may need to be developed to deal with them.