The US Space Force is testing robot dogs to patrol its base

The U.S. Space Force is testing robotic dogs for base patrols and other repetitive tasks.

Space.com writes about it.

The US military has demonstrated the operation of two Vision 60 Q-UGV quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles. They were created by Ghost Robotics.

Delta 45ʼs Space Launch Unit said it will use robotic dogs for "damage assessment and patrolling to save significant man-hours." This unit is responsible for all space launch operations from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral.

Dog robots are equipped with a wide range of optical and acoustic sensors. They can be controlled both autonomously and with the help of a human controller. They respond to voice commands.

These robots can also be miniature communication nodes and carry antennas to places where there is no corresponding infrastructure.

In addition to military use, dog robots are planned to be involved in emergency management, public safety and production control in the future.