268 bodies of dead civilians were found in the liberated territory of Donetsk region

Law enforcement officers found 268 bodies of the dead people in the de-occupied territory of the Donetsk region. 146 of them have already been exhumed.

The press officer of the Donetsk region police Oleksandra Havrylko reported on this at the briefing.

"A total of 268 bodies are the bodies of dead citizens, who were found in the de-occupied territories. 146 of them are exhumed," Havrylko noted.

She called on people whose relatives lived in the de-occupied territories and one of them died to cooperate with the police and, if necessary, provide biological materials for the identification of the dead.

"This [public cooperation with the police] is very important to us. And even if people just contact us about burials, we immediately select biological materials for DNA. We are working on the future, because if people do not apply immediately, they can apply later. So that we can carry out an examination and establish the identities of the dead," explained the press officer.