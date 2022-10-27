Law enforcement officers recorded almost 40 000 war crimes committed by Russians on the territory of Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already recorded almost 40 000 war crimes committed by the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko.

"The enemy violates all customs of warfare and all international documents and commits tens of thousands of war crimes.

"To date, units of the National Police and law enforcement agencies have recorded about 40 000 war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers," she noted.

This number also includes crimes against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

"Currently, 43 criminal proceedings have been initiated for the commission of sexual crimes. Here I want to emphasize that there are 43 criminal proceedings, but one of these proceedings can and does have several facts, several episodes, several victims or even several criminals. In fact, it is very difficult to discover the facts of sexual crimes, the victims are not always ready to talk about it and tell about their experiences," added the deputy minister.