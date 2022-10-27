The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter and a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region

At around 08:00 a.m. a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. At around 08:40 a.m. a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command “South” shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter worth $16.1 million. It has weapons to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups.

The Su-25 Hrach is a single-seat subsonic attack aircraft worth approximately $11 million. First of all, it is used for attacks on ground targets. "Hrach" can perform the role of a bomber.