The brigade that protected Bakhmut, and what Ukraine can expect from Rishi Sunak. The worldʼs leading media about the war in Ukraine on October 26

Forbes writes about the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which protected Bakhmut from the attack of mercenaries of the Wagner group. The newspaper writes that when Ukraine launched a counteroffensive at the end of August, Russia bet on the Bakhmut direction. The storming of Bakhmut was supposed to create a picture of "success" for the Russian audience, which is why the occupiers used the "Wagnerians" ― the only Russian force potentially capable of defeating the Ukrainians. As a result, Russia made modest gains around the city, but the "Wagnerians" are currently retreating after losing the battle for the cement factory. Forbes calls 93rd Brigade the decisive force in the defense of the city, whose fighters took part in the most intense battles during the eight years of the war. The fighting around Bakhmut remains heavy, but the "Wagnerians" are retreating, and the 93rd Brigade is advancing further east. The publication writes that future success of the brigade will depend primarily on the weather.

Politico writes about Rishi Sunak's policy towards Ukraine. The new British Prime Minister will have difficult decisions to make, including on spending. At the same time, Sunak assured that Britain will continue to support Ukraine. He also decided to keep Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Minister James Keverly, who support Ukraine, in their posts. The Prime Minister has already spoken with Volodymyr Zelensky ― according to the Ukrainian president, the conversation was "wonderful". Despite these positive signals of full support for Ukraine, there are reasons to doubt that Rishi Sunak will be as devoted to Ukraine as his two predecessors. A source close to the Ukrainian government says that during the conversation, the Prime Minister said almost nothing about the defense of Europe and warned about the reduction of the British budget for national defense. Atlantic Council analyst Ben Judah believes that Sunak is generally less interested in foreign policy and, because of his previous experience in finance, is more focused on the economy and stabilizing the country in difficult times. Ukrainians managed to fall in love with Boris Johnson, the article says, but are disappointed that he did not return to office.

The Washington Post writes about the mood in the US Congress, which indicates possible changes in policy regarding Ukraine. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said Congress could limit military aid to Kyiv next year. Meanwhile, a letter signed by 30 liberal Democrats calling on President Biden to negotiate with Russia was published on Monday. After the publication of the letter in the media, congressmen began to withdraw their signatures. Congressman Mark Pocan says the letter was written in July, after which there have been significant changes in context. Other congressmen say they would not sign such a letter now, and that they were unaware of plans to make it public. But even despite these warnings, the rhetoric of the letter is contradictory, the article says, because there can be room for diplomacy only when all parties are ready for it. Negotiations with Putin, if started too soon, can legitimize his crimes, says Senator Chris Murphy.