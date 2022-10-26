The judge refused to submit an electronic declaration “due to religious beliefs”. She was declared the suspicion

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) declared the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court the suspicion of intentional failure to submit an electronic declaration for 2020.

Oleksandra Brahina submitted a paper declaration to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), because “her religion does not allow her to issue an electronic signature” and, accordingly, “submit a digital declaration”.

The NAPC refused to accept such a declaration, because the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" provides for a single format for submitting a declaration for everyone — in electronic form through the Register of Declarations.

Previously, the judge filed a lawsuit against the NAPC in the District Administrative Court of the City of Kyiv (DACK) and demanded that declarations be accepted in paper form. Then the DACK decided to settle this claim without grounds.

The NAPC appealed this decision in the appellate court. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal supported the position of the NAPC that the presence of religious beliefs cannot be a reason for not submitting a declaration in electronic form.