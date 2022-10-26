The number of wounded as a result of the strike on the city of Dnipro rose to four. Two more people died

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on October 25 has increased to four. Three of them are in serious condition.
This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.
"The Russian rocket that flew into the city of Dnipro killed two people. According to detailed information, four people were wounded — two women and two men. Everyone is in the hospital," he noted.
- On October 25, the occupiers launched rockets over the city of Dnipro. Fragments of the projectile fell on the local gas station, causing a fire. A pregnant woman and a car wash operator were killed in the attack. In addition, the strike destroyed a complex of gas station buildings: gas stations, a car wash, a tire repair shop and two cars. Another car was damaged. The store and operatorʼs office were also partially destroyed.