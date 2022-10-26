The number of wounded as a result of the strike on the city of Dnipro rose to four. Two more people died

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on October 25 has increased to four. Three of them are in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

"The Russian rocket that flew into the city of Dnipro killed two people. According to detailed information, four people were wounded — two women and two men. Everyone is in the hospital," he noted.