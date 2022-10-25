Intelligence: Russia is preparing a campaign to discredit the national movements of the peoples of the Russian Federation

The Russian special services are preparing a broad discrediting campaign against the leaders of the national and national liberation movements of the peoples of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

According to intelligence, Russia is activating existing "agents of influence" — both in Russia itself and outside its borders, in particular in Ukraine. They will convey to the "broad masses" the opinion that any national movements in the Russian Federation are a priori aggressive, terrorist, or even Nazi.

The purpose of this information campaign is to undermine international support for the right of peoples to protect their rights, language, and culture. The Russian authorities want to discredit the peoples of the Russian Federation who suffer from Russian imperialism, primarily the peoples of the Caucasus, in particular the Chechen opposition.

"The best way to counter such campaigns is to not accept manipulative messages, regardless of the name of the speaker who spreads them. As well as the detection of hidden "agents of influence" under the guise of "opinion leaders", — the GUR noted.