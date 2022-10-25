A new anti-aircraft missile regiment was created in Poltava region

A new anti-aircraft missile regiment was formed in Poltava region.

This is reported by the operational command "East".

"The decision to form a new combat unit was made based on the effectiveness of solving combat tasks of covering troop groups, critical infrastructure facilities, administrative and industrial centers and other important state facilities in the eastern region of Ukraine," the command explained.

It is noted that the units that became part of the regiment already have a rich history of victories in anti-aircraft battles, during which they have repeatedly demonstrated high professional skill, responsibility and endurance.