Zelensky proposes to create platforms for the de-occupation of Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the Kuril Islands

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to create platforms for the deoccupation of other regions by analogy with the Crimean platform. This could include Transnistria in Moldova, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia, and the Kuril Islands claimed by Japan.

He stated this during his speech at the first parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform.

"Our cooperation should be maintained at a maximum even after the restoration of our territorial integrity. We should make this format, the format of the Crimean platform, a starting point for other humanitarian and diplomatic platforms that will contribute to the de-occupation of other territories that were once enslaved — from Transnistria and Abkhazia to the Northern territories," Zelensky noted.

In addition, he invited all members of the Crimean Platform to the peninsula immediately after his release.