German President Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv. He will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in the capital of Ukraine for a visit.

According to Reuters, this is Steinmeierʼs first trip to the country after the Russian invasion. During the visit, Steinmeier plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Steinmeier originally planned to meet with Zelensky in Kyiv last Thursday (October 20). However, he postponed the trip for security reasons. After that, there was a telephone conversation between him and Zelensky, during which they discussed the preparation of the visit and defense assistance to Ukraine.