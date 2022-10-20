The President of Germany postponed his visit to Kyiv, but spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyi by phone

German leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Ukraine — the parties are currently preparing for his visit.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Had a substantive and productive conversation with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He thanked Germany for the first IRIS air defense system. We must deploy an air shield over Ukraine immediately," Zelenskyy noted and expressed hope for additional IRIS-T air defense systems, as well as German armored vehicles, artillery systems, etc.

According to him, Germany will also help Ukraine overcome the consequences of missile terror.

"We are preparing the visit of the President of Germany to Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

The day before, Frank-Walter Steinmeier postponed the visit to Ukraine scheduled for October 20 due to security reasons. According to the dpa agency, the President of Germany plans to make this visit in the near future.