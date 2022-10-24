The International Anti-Money Laundering Group has introduced additional restrictions against Russia

The International Anti-Money Laundering Group (FATF) further limited the powers of the Russian Federation and also banned Russia from participating in regional groups as a FATF member.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, called this decision "another step towards recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism."

The Ministry of Finance thanked the FATF for such a step and noted that Russia only imitates the implementation of the organizationʼs international standards. And they reminded that the actions of the Russian Federation directly violate the ban on the financing of terrorism and the regime of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"Despite international sanctions, Russia continues to cooperate with countries included in the FATF blacklist, in particular with Iran and North Korea, as well as with terrorist organizations," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine called on other countries to support the final exclusion of Russia from the FATF and its inclusion in the blacklist.