General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed out Russians from three villages in Luhansk region and one village in Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed out the Russian occupiers from the settlements of Karmazynivka, Myasozharivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Novosadove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirny, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Maryinka, and Pervomaiskyi.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes and hit 13 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the Russians and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Air defense forces shot down two helicopters in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four control points of the occupiers, six ammunition warehouses, an anti-aircraft missile complex, artillery firing positions, and three other objects in a day.