Zelensky appointed the ex-commander of the Ground Forces as the new head of the Kyiv Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a new head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. It will be the former commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhii Popko.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 733/2022.

Also, Zelensky dismissed from this position the former head, also a military man Mykola Zhyrnov.

"The head of state expressed his belief that Serhii Popkoʼs combat experience will contribute to strengthening the defense and security of the capital," the press service of the Presidentʼs Office stated in a statement.

In 1982, Colonel-General Serhii Popko graduated from the Kyiv Higher Combined Arms Command School. After graduating from the National Defense Academy of Ukraine in 2002, where he received operational-strategic level training, he served in managerial positions. He also served in Iraq. In 2016-2019, he was the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.