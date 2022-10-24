The head of the Mejlis proposed to change the status of Crimea in the Constitution of Ukraine

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov suggested changing the status of Crimea in the Constitution to national-territorial autonomy within Ukraine.

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must make changes to the Constitution of Ukraine, which clearly define Crimean autonomy, as autonomy created on national-territorial grounds, as a form of self-determination of the indigenous people of Crimea — the Crimean Tatars," Chubarov noted at the Summit of the Crimean Platform in Zahreb.

Chubarov explained that according to the Constitution, Crimea is autonomous, but it is necessary to reformat this status. According to him, "we must finally decide on the subject of self-determination in Crimea, the source (if you will) of Crimean autonomy, and this source is the inalienable right of the indigenous people of this peninsula to self-determination as part of an independent Ukrainian state."