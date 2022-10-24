The KIIS: 86% of Ukrainians, despite mass shelling, consider it necessary to continue resisting Russian aggression

The absolute majority of Ukrainians are convinced of the need to continue the armed struggle even despite the attacks on civilian infrastructure.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the survey, 86% of respondents believe that the armed struggle should continue, even if shelling continues. In particular, among them, 71% completely agree with this opinion, and 15% rather agree.

Instead, only 10% of respondents answered that it is necessary to proceed to negotiations to stop the shelling as soon as possible, even if it means making concessions to Russia.

Sociologists note that from west to east the share of those who are ready to make concessions is increasing, but in all regions the majority is of the opinion that armed resistance should be continued.

"If the goal of the terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities for Russia was to sow panic, despair and force Ukrainians to surrender, then we once again see how Russia "brilliantly" realizes its goals. Yes, the terror continues, people die or are wounded, Ukrainian families are forced to spend their evenings in the dark. However, the national pain from losses and destruction does not frighten people, but is channeled "into anger and anger at enemies." The Ukrainian people maintain strong unity and stability and are ready to continue the struggle for victory," the deputy director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi commented on the results of the survey.