The mayor of Bucha has not yet submitted an application for the rehabilitation of high-rise buildings through the UNITED24 platform

The mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedorchuk has still not sent applications for high-rise buildings that can be restored through UNITED24.

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated this in an interview with “Babel”.

For what reasons the mayor of Bucha has not yet submitted an application, the minister does not know.

UNITED24 is a fundraising platform created at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky to collect donations in support of Ukraine. Funds are deposited into the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and directed by relevant ministries to the most important needs in three directions: defense, reconstruction, and medical assistance. In total, over $200 million was raised through the platform.