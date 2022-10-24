The morning summary of the General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions over the past day. They also struck 11 places where Russian weapons and equipment were concentrated.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian forces in the areas of Zemlyanka and Chuhunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Maryinka, Nevelske, Pervomayske and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian aviation also carried out 11 strikes on Russian weapons and equipment concentrations, and air defense units shot down 12 Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

The Missile Forces and artillery struck over the past day:

four control points;

five areas of concentration of soldiers, weapons and military equipment;

four ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an area of artillery firing positions and other Russian objects.

In addition, the destruction of three “Grad” rocket systems was confirmed.